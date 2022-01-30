EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $103.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $109.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

