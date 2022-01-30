NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $20.57 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $366.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

