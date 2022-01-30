$364.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce sales of $364.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $393.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $357.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.32. 658,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $91.23 and a twelve month high of $143.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.