$497.55 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $497.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.50 million. NICE posted sales of $438.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

NICE traded up $6.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.24. 209,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

