Peony Market Cap Achieves $22.65 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $22.65 million and approximately $134,321.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 110,101,291 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.