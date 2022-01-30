Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,331.44

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $14,331.44 and approximately $51,231.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00254102 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007200 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.41 or 0.01126774 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 726,120 coins and its circulating supply is 387,413 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

