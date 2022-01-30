Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Update

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 2,670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,220 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 547,289 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Compute Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. 64,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.