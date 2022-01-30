Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. 1,653,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,197. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 82,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 230,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

