CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHP Merger by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 101,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CHP Merger by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CHP Merger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 419,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHP Merger by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHP Merger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 481,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHPM stock remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,681. CHP Merger has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

