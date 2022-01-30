Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $770.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report $770.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $768.13 million to $773.50 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $716.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 722,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 673,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 113,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

