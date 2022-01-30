Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives C$71.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Open Text news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total value of C$1,856,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,313,508.59. Also, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total value of C$274,950.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$878,962.02. Insiders have sold a total of 114,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,345 in the last quarter.

Shares of Open Text stock traded up C$2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$59.85. 608,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,639. Open Text has a 12-month low of C$54.67 and a 12-month high of C$69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

