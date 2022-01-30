Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post $4.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce $4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.90. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 431%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $15.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $15.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.06 to $17.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLK. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

WLK traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.76. 597,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,959. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after purchasing an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

