Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $28,779.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00249594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00106814 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004097 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,062,475 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

