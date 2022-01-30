REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the December 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.
RNWEF remained flat at $$1.62 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. REC Silicon ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
About REC Silicon ASA
