REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the December 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

RNWEF remained flat at $$1.62 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. REC Silicon ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

