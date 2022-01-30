Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 343.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SAXPF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.