Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the December 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 82,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

