UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $466.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

