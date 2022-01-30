Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $103.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

