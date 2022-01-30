9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Head to Head Contrast

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeiGene has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of BeiGene shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of BeiGene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and BeiGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -73.84% -63.81% BeiGene -122.41% -35.06% -23.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and BeiGene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$61.50 million N/A N/A BeiGene $308.87 million 70.61 -$1.60 billion ($14.20) -15.00

9 Meters Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeiGene.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and BeiGene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 BeiGene 0 0 8 0 3.00

9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 533.20%. BeiGene has a consensus price target of $390.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.16%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than BeiGene.

Summary

BeiGene beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

