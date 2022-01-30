$1.30 EPS Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sun Communities.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.40. 645,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,618. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day moving average of $195.93. Sun Communities has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

