Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MNPR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.96. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $17.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

