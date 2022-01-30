Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Cap of $936,700.60

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Name Change Token has a market cap of $936,700.60 and $59,520.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00108411 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,693,933 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

