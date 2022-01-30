Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NNUP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
About Nocopi Technologies
