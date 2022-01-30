Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NNUP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

