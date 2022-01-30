Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declines By 71.4%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $67.94. 807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

