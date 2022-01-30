Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declines By 71.4%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $67.94. 807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62.
About Guangdong Investment
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.