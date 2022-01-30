PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Down 72.3% in January

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PBBK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PB Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77.

PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,384,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

