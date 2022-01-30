Databroker Market Capitalization Achieves $7.62 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $7,189.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045238 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00108400 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

