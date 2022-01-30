Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $6.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.44. 274,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,317. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.67. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

