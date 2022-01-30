NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

