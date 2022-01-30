Godsey & Gibb Associates Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 9.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $21,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

