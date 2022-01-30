Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 574 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $303.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.80 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.28. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

