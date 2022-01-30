Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Franco-Nevada reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 364.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.34. The company had a trading volume of 590,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

