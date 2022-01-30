Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 201,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.07. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $314.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

