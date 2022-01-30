$0.37 EPS Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

AMH stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,400. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

