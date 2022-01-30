FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

