Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Down 69.8% in January

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the December 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 55,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,149. Shimano has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.