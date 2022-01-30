Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 625 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $443.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

