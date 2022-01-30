Kryptomon (KMON) Market Cap Reaches $7.44 Million

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $347,685.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.70 or 0.06816172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.68 or 0.99959195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Kryptomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryptomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KMONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.