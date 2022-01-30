$692.73 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post sales of $692.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $701.71 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $348.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 459,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 204,868 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AHCO remained flat at $$17.87 during trading on Thursday. 2,604,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

