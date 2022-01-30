AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.73 Million

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $692.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $701.71 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $348.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

AHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 459,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 204,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $1,331,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth stock remained flat at $$17.87 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,604,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,685. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

