Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.20 Million

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $538.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $546.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $472.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $70.44. 259,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $85.69.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.