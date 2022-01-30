Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.20 Million

Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $538.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $546.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $472.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Children’s Place.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $70.44. 259,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $85.69.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.