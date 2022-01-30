Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $20.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.39 to $20.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

NYSE:RS traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $151.59. 398,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,274. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $41,397,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

