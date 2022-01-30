$182.02 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce sales of $182.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.33 million. Lindsay posted sales of $143.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $689.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

LNN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.10. 40,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.69. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Lindsay by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Lindsay by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

