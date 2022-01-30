Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter.

FFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 228,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

