Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 255.2% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLVO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 478,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.