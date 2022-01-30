Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Reduced by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average is $218.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.