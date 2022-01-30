TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Update

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 267.3% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of TBSA remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,513. TB SA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $244,000.

