Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Amgen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.