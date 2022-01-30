Loveless Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

