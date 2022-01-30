Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $107,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

