$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Pentair reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Pentair stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. 1,772,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,852,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Pentair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 22,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

